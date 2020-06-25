Researching where to study can leave anyone wondering about the ‘how much’ part, especially among students who want to attend private colleges abroad.

Eventually, no matter how much you score in admission tests, no college will ever make attending their course completely free.

The advanced curriculum designed by reputed professors that teach in their college – the one that grabbed your attention in the first place – all takes some money.

McGill University is one such university providing quality education as well as scholarship. The University boasts of –

40,153 students in 2019. 31.9% of this is International Students.

McGill University is ranked at 35th as per QS Rankings of 2020.

The University is known for 12 Nobel laureates and also 145 Rhodes Scholars.

Tuition fees for international students vary between 18,000 CAD to 49,356 CAD.

Average placements are – 97,205 to 170,110 CAD for various streams.

That money needs to come from students who pay their college tuition in full. Like you, students apply for loans and spend their life’s savings too. Sometimes they forget that applying for scholarships allows you to afford to study in universities abroad.

Let’s take a popular example to complete your education with a scholarship. As it mentions on its website, McGill—a research University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, “recognizes the challenges international students face when studying away from home.”

McGill has a dedicated ‘Scholarships and Student Aid Office, ‘ which financially supports qualified students from any country.

Even more so, if you are planning to complete your education at McGill University with a scholarship. Check out these funding opportunities to aid your studies in McGill.

About McGill University

Founded in 1821, McGill University is a research-based institute. It is one of Canada’s best-known Universities for higher studies. The University takes admission of students from over 150 countries. Many programs in the University support students who face financial challenges.

Entrance Scholarship At McGill University

The McGill university offers “merit-based entrance scholarships to first-time university students.”

This means that students who are entering a full-time undergraduate degree program are eligible.

However, Transfer Students or students completing their education at the University via Diploma are also not eligible.

Exchange students are not eligible for the entrance scholarship. Even those students who are studying part-time or those students who are visiting are also not eligible for entrance scholarships.

Complete Your Education With Entrance Scholarships In McGill University

There are three types of entrance scholarships that help you complete your education at McGill University. The first one being a One-year Scholarship, which covers about 3,000 CAD.

Another scholarship that you can consider for entrance is the Major Scholarships. It ranges from 3,000 to 12,000 CAD. The third is faculty-specific scholarship but more on this later. Let’s begin with:

One-year entrance scholarships (value: 3,000 CAD)

All applicants to McGill undergraduate degree programs are automatically considered for a one-year entrance scholarship provided they meet the minimum academic requirements.

How To Apply

The University awards its entrance scholarships on the basis of academic achievement. Although you do not need a separate application, you must include certain additional documents. Especially to support your application for admission to McGill. According to the website, you must include:

All grades and interim grades granted up to the admissions application deadline date.

Subsequent grades (interim or final) forwarded to the admissions office as soon as they are issued.

Major Scholarships (value: between 3,000 and 12,000 CAD)

McGill University awards its Major entrance scholarships after its selection committees decide to do so.

The Major Scholarship committee emphasizes academic excellence. The committee also considers the student’s outstanding leadership in school or community activities.

The University advises that “leadership” doesn’t mean mere participation in extracurricular activities. The Major scholarship may be renewable annually.

How To Apply

Unlike the previous scholarship, the Majo Scholarship requires you to have a separate application. One that is required as soon as you submit your application for admission.

If you apply for the major scholarship but do not receive it, the University will automatically consider you for the one-year entrance scholarship.

Faculty-specific Entrance Scholarships

Depending on the course you choose, you can apply for a faculty-specific scholarship to complete your education at McGill.

It means that certain faculties at McGill offer their own entrance scholarships. Currently, the departments of Music, Dentistry, Law, and Medicine offer faculty-specific scholarships. Should you wish to change your course or faculty, these scholarships will not be transferable.

How To Apply

If you want to complete your education at the University with this scholarship, then you must consult individual faculty at the McGill University website.

External Entrance Scholarship at the University

According to the McGill website, “the entrance scholarship is one part of a larger financial assistance package.”

Once you are awarded an entrance scholarship, you may still require funding to complete your education at McGill. In that case, you can consider other external grants that support the Entrance scholarship. Here are some of the grants to consider:

McGill Work-Study Program

The Work-Study Program at McGill University offers international students to make money while studying at the University.

Students can take up clerical jobs in research and technical roles. Some students even work in the college library and other places on campus.

Medical students can work and study by taking up jobs in McGill-affiliated hospitals and organizations. The main aim is to help out students financially. But it can also develop career-related experience.

Eligibility For International Students To Work And Study at the University

The McGill Work-Study Program accepts international students primarily on the financial need of the student.

As of 2020-21, the program offers part-time employment for students to work remotely. According to the website, the application to study and work in McGill opens in July.

International students on study permits can work 20 hours a week. These working hours combine on- and off-campus work during an academic session.

International students can work full-time during a regularly scheduled holiday. To work and study at McGill, international students must furnish proof of financial capacity to immigration authorities, to receive their study permit. Most international students do not meet the criteria to work in their first 12 months of study.

Financial Aid To Complete Your Education at McGill University

In addition to this list, there are other external awards available every year at McGill University. International associations, corporations, organizations, and foundations support these scholarships for eligible students.

According to the website, “International students willing to apply to the Entrance Bursary Program from the University should submit a CSS Profile along with the McGill Minerva aid application.”

In fact, the University automatically approves “any student receiving this form of aid” to seek employment through the University’s Work-Study Program upon application via Minerva. Those eligible to apply include:

First-year, first-degree undergraduates

A first-year undergraduate in Medicine and Law

With this new information, you’re now better able to plan your finances. Especially to complete your education at McGill University with scholarships. Good luck!

About The Author:

