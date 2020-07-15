Having someone who is suffering from anxiety is a painful journey.

It is painful to see the one you love feeling tired and weak all the time, and having no will to do the things they once truly enjoy.

If you or someone you know is struggling with anxiety, you might have probably felt the need to help them one way or another, even though you are unsure of where to begin.

So if you are witnessing anxiety symptoms in someone you love, the first thing to do is to let them know that you care. If you want to be of further help but don’t know what specific steps to take, read on for actionable tips that will help you get started:

1. Educate yourself about anxiety

While you don’t have to be an expert to understand what anxiety entails, you will be in a much better position to help someone with this condition if you know more about it.

There are plenty of resources online that discuss the symptoms and the different types of anxiety, so take time to read through those to learn about the links between emotions and behaviours.

Once you understand that anxiety is not something people can easily snap out of, you will know not to say things like, “It’s all in your head”, which does not help anyone, and only trivializes the reality of anxiety.

2. Destigmatize their mental condition

Photo by Jude Beck from Unsplash

People with anxiety often struggle with embarrassment, because they worry that their symptoms will appear when they are in a social situation and that people will notice that they are trembling or sweating during a presentation at work.

You can be supportive to a friend with anxiety by reassuring them that their mental condition is not a sign of weakness and that your perception of them has not changed just because they are suffering from anxiety.

You can also encourage them to participate in hobbies and other activities that you know would keep them busy, and help them feel a little bit better.

If your friend is the creative type, help them stay connected to this aspect of their identity by inviting them to help you design postcards or create a collage.

The goal is not to make them feel like they need to distract themselves to relax their minds, but simply to make them realize that they are still the same person who can be talented and creative regardless of their anxiety.

However, if you notice that your loved one has become desperate for reassurance, you need to set limits, as this degree of anxiety needs intervention from a therapist who is qualified to devise a treatment plan to treat the condition.

3. Help your friend to reduce avoidance behaviour

Photo by Rémi Walle from Unsplash

Avoidance behaviour is any action taken by a person to escape from unpleasant feelings and thoughts.

People with anxiety often avoid things they need to do in an effort to sidestep their symptoms.

The person you care about may be avoiding social events, job opportunities, and even relationships to keep difficult thoughts at bay.

Avoidance behaviours may provide a temporary sense of relief, but it can lead to increased anxiety in the long term, so it’s important to help your loved one slowly face the situations they have been trying to avoid.

To help an anxious loved one to break free from avoidance, you can offer to go with them to a social event that they would typically avoid.

It can help your friend feel more at ease, knowing that he or she has a trusted family member or friend who can assist them if their symptoms become unmanageable.

4. Help them in getting professional help

Truth be told but no matter how much understanding and support you give your loved one or friend suffering from anxiety, you can’t heal their mental problem by yourself.

Sometimes the best thing to do for the person you care about is to encourage them to seek anxiety treatment in Perth.

Regardless of what form of treatment your family member decides to get, it will help them navigate their feelings, build emotional resilience, and build better relationships.

If they are afraid to see a therapist for fear of being judged by others, show them that you care about their wellbeing, and assure them that they will have your support throughout their therapy process.

About The Author:

Terri is the founder of Brain Wellness Spa and Quantum Neuro Recoding (QNR), a proprietary treatment that has helped 1000s of mental health sufferers break free.