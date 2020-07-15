Top Foods with High Antioxidants

Do you feel “out of it” sometimes?

Do you have an urge to kick a nasty habit, like smoking, and repair the damage that’s been done?

Looking to turn back the hands of time without going under the knife?

The answer to these questions is sitting on your kitchen counter or chilling in the fridge.

Eating foods that are rich in antioxidants can help your body cope with getting rid of free radicals, one of the number one causes of age-related, degenerative health issues.

Free Radicals

Free radicals have a negative connotation attached to them since they are known to be unstable atoms that cause damage at a cellular level.

The bad news is that free radicals are naturally occurring; they are a part of nature and there is nothing we can do to decrease them or limit our exposure to them.

The good news is that we can eliminate certain lifestyle choices and can keep free radicals to a minimum.

Smoking cigarettes and tobacco, drinking alcohol, pollution, eating junk food, and being sedentary are all risk factors that can increase the negative impact free radicals have on our bodies.

When ignored, free radicals can multiply to such an extent that our bodies begin to show evidence of its doing.

Premature wrinkles and grey hair, the decline in cognitive function, and certain cardiovascular diseases have been attributed to an abundance of free radicals in the body.

Antioxidants

The negative effects of free radicals can be unnerving. Aside from getting rid of toxic habits that hasten its impact on the body, consuming food rich in antioxidants is known to be very beneficial.

Neutralizing the effects of free radicals is what antioxidants do. They act as a protective shield to cells in the body. Known antioxidants are vitamins C and E, but there are others that operate under the radar and target specific cells.

For example, if you want to protect your eyesight from age-related vision decline, you may want to look for food rich in lutein and zeaxanthin.

Both are just one of 600 types of carotenoids — all are known to protect your sense of sight. Food like spinach and kale are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin.

Another antioxidant that has been gaining traction for many years is Epigallocatechin Gallate or EGCG.

You can find EGCG in green tea. People have been touting EGCG because of its anti-cancer properties. It is also said to improve cardiovascular health.

Try These Antioxidants-Rich Superfoods

1. Ginger

A popular anti-inflammatory and antioxidant root crop is ginger. Its bioactive compound is responsible for targeting inflammation in the body. It can also help soothe a sore throat.

Enjoy ginger and all its benefits by chopping small bits and adding to recipes, drinking ginger tea, and even by adding it to your smoothie.

2. Green tea

One of the foods that has the highest concentrated antioxidants is green tea. In Japan, it is called matcha because they enjoy it in powder form.

It is said to have higher levels of antioxidants because whole leaves are used (as opposed to regular green tea where leaves are cut or crushed). Matcha-flavored desserts and smoothies will be a part of your regular diet in no time!

3. Spinach

Popeye wasn’t kidding whenever he downed a can of spinach. The green leafy plant is an inexpensive vegetable that is rich in vitamin C and lutein.

It also has iron (a mineral that can treat anemia) as well as magnesium (responsible for promoting normal nerve and muscle functions). Aside from cooking and steaming spinach, trying adding it to your smoothies too! Blend bananas, matcha powder, and spinach and you have a filling on-the-go drink.

4. Beets

Beets are root vegetables that have been included in many recipes from different cuisines all over the world. They are rich in betalains, an antioxidant that may help lower your chances of developing certain types of cancer. Next time you have a fresh salad, add a few slices of beets.

5. Acai berries

Berries, in general, are very high in antioxidants but acai berries possess the highest amount. If you fancy fresh acai berries, you won’t find any locally.

These berries are cultivated in Brazil and other South American countries. You can, however, enjoy them frozen and in powder form. Toss some in your breakfast bowl or smoothie for a yummy treat.

Say Hello To Your Best Self

Looking and feeling your best isn’t as hard as it seems. It’s all a matter of making positive lifestyle changes and consuming food that is yummy AND nutritious, such as those that are rich in antioxidants.

Because many fruits, vegetables, root crops, herbs, and spices contain antioxidants, the possibilities are practically endless when you’re looking to add these to your favorite dishes. Make it a point to use fresh, organic food and aim to include as many antioxidants as you can into your diet.

If you’re looking for a more convenient way to incorporate antioxidants into your life, consider buying supplements from reputable stores, like Superfoods Australia. Their products come in capsule form, powders, extracts, and teas, all guaranteeing to pack a punch.

About The Author:

My name is Wahab. My interest is sharing different ideas and tips. I like to share ideas and as a result, I would be delighted to hear from you.