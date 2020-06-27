Did you get an instant pot for Christmas or Birthday?

Maybe you were gifted one for your birthday and are just now getting around to opening it.

Perhaps, you’ve had a health scare in the past could of months and are now trying to eat healthier.

Whatever the situation is, there is no denying that eating healthy can be quite a challenge. This is especially true if you are raising kids, dealing with a spouse, and trying to hold down a full-time job.

Luckily, this is exactly where that instant pot can come in handy. This device will help you whip up some of the healthiest meals that you’ll be able to get your hands on today.

Not only this, but it’ll help you do it in record time. What are these dishes and how do you make them?

1. Ricotta

A lot of people are surprised by the foods that you can make in an instant pot. And, ricotta would be one of those surprising foods.

Ricotta is a food packed with the essential protein that will go a long way to satisfying your hunger. After eating a dish like this you’ll not only be filled with the essential protein that you need, but you’ll stay fuller for longer periods of time.

This is a dish that can be incorporated into a dessert, other Italian dishes, or just used to make plain toast more interesting. Whatever the situation is, a serving will provide 14 grams of essential nutrients and protein. That’s more than eating two eggs.

2. Vegan Earl Grey With Rose Water

Want to make your oatmeal more interesting?

There is simply no better way to do that than by throwing it in steeped teas. This is not only a way to add a massive amount of flavor, but it’s a unique and interesting way to make it healthier.

It is the green tea that gets much of the fanfare these days, but both green and black come from the same bush, the Camellia Sinensis. In fact, the only difference between the two is the ways that the leaves are processed.

Different processing does change the end antioxidants in the substance, but from a nutritional standpoint, you really can’t go wrong with black or green tea for this dish. To check out this recipe and other healthy instant pot recipes, you can visit the link here.

3. Moroccan Sweet Potato Soup

This vibrant soup takes quick advantage of some of the instant pot’s best features.

With the ability to brown onion directly in the pot, you save yourself a whole lot of prep time and work. That’s not to even account for all the health benefits that this meal has going for it.

It has turmeric and Indian spice, which have been shown to relieve inflammation and swelling in individuals with arthritis.

Although these results were found in individuals that consumed supplements, it has to be believed that you’d get the same results from the real thing. So, why not add flavor and anti-inflammatory polyphenols to your already delicious dish?

4. Vegetable Soup

When it comes to healthy meals and frigid cold temperatures, you really cannot go wrong with vegetable soup.

This recipe is not only filled with healthy goodness but also delicious flavors. If your family enjoys mixed vegetables and beef, they will love this recipe. It is very simple to prepare with a slow cooker.

In fact, you can prepare the meal while you are away at work or school. So, when you return home in the evening, your vegetable soup will be ready to serve.

Serve the homemade vegetable soup alone or with grilled cheese sandwiches. If you are lucky, there will be enough left for the following day.

5. Chicken Noodle Soup

If you are in the mood for soup but not vegetable and beef, you can opt for chicken noodle instead. This is a simple recipe that contains all kinds of vitamins and nutrients.

You can also add a few vegetables, such as carrots, peas, and celery, to this recipe as well. This will ensure there is plenty of nutrients to go around the table.

6. Sloppy Joes

Sloppy Joes are delicious but most recipes are not healthy. Nevertheless, you can change this easily.

By combining the right ingredients, you’ll be able to minimize the calories per serving and still cool something that your family members with love. The healthy instant pot sloppy Joe recipe is simple and easy.

You’ll need ground beef, garlic, white onion, salt, pepper, apple cider vinegar, chili powder, and cayenne pepper. This meal will take approximately 25 minutes to prepare and cook. With 2 pounds of ground beef, it will easily satisfy 10 people.

7. Plant-Based Tacos

Finally, you’ll want to think about preparing instant pot tacos. However, you’ll need to mix things up a bit to make them healthier.

For starters, you’ll want to make sure that they’re plant-based. You’ll want smoky lentils, rice, romaine lettuce, red onions, corn tortillas, salsa, feta, and cherry tomatoes. While you’re at it, you can add vegan sour cream to the mixture.

This meal will take a little longer to prepare but it’ll be worth it. You can finish it in 40 minutes and it’ll serve 4 people.

About The Author:

Shakshi Talwar is an illustrated guide to Internet Marketing. Passionate about helping people in all aspects of internet marketing. Enjoy holiday Tripping, Business ideas, Digital Marketing, Expert in Industry news.