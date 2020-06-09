General Information about Trenbolone Acetate

Popular because of the excellent effect, unpopular because of the injection intervals, Trenbolone Enanthate offers an excellent model of action in various sports areas. Everything you should know about it can be found here:

Trenbolone Acetate is an anabolic steroid that was launched by the pharmaceutical companies as a veterinary steroid in the early 1980s.

Even if these Trenbolone products were steroids that were only intended for use as fattening agents in animals, Trenbolone Acetate quickly became very popular with bodybuilders due to its unique properties.

At this point, it should be said that, apart from trenbolone hexahydro benzyl carbonate, there has never been a trenbolone that is or has been manufactured by an official pharmaceutical company for human use.

How Trenbolone Acetate works

Structurally speaking, the anabolic steroid trenbolone is a nandrolone derivative in which double bonds have been inserted at two positions.

These changes result in a steroid that is significantly different in properties from nandrolone. Due to the double bond between the carbon atoms, trenbolone cannot be converted to estrogen by the body’s aromatase enzyme.

Although this conversion is only possible to a small extent with nandrolone, for example with Deca Durabolin, it is completely excluded from trenbolone. Side effects due to estrogen such as water retention and gynecomastia are therefore usually not a problem when using trenbolone.

Unfortunately, like all nandrolone derivatives, trenbolone acts as a so-called progestin, which means that it can activate the progesterone receptor directly. One of the active metabolic products (17-beta-trenbolone) that is produced when trenbolone is broken down in the body even has a higher binding affinity for the progesterone receptor than progesterone itself.

This can lead to progesterone-related side effects in some users, which can be quite similar to the estrogen-related side effects. Unfortunately, aromatase inhibitors like Arimidex or estrogen receptor blockers like Nolvadex (tamoxifen) do not help with these side effects. This can lead to progesterone-related side effects in some users, which can be quite similar to the estrogen-related side effects.

The side effects of trenbolone acetate

Since trenbolone has a more or less strong androgenic effect, androgen-related side effects such as acne, oily skin, increased aggression, and the promotion of existing hereditary hair loss must be expected.

Since these side effects are not based on a conversion of trenbolone to a dihydro-steroid by the 5-alpha-reductase enzyme, these side effects cannot be counteracted by a reductase inhibitor such as finasteride.

Other side effects include profuse, usually, night sweating and sleep disorders, which can be quite pronounced depending on the dosage and individual sensitivity. Furthermore, trenbolone causes a sustainable and almost complete suppression of the body’s own testosterone production,

The anabolic-androgenic steroid trenbolone acetate has both strong anabolic, i.e. muscle-building and strong anti-catabolic properties that counteract muscle loss, which is why it is very popular both for mass gain and during diet and competition preparation.

The strong anabolic effects of trenbolone acetate are based, among other things, on a significant increase in nitrogen accumulation in the muscles and an increase in IGF-1 released by the liver and in the muscle itself.

In fact, trenbolone acetate can increase IGF-1 release by over 100% increase and at the same time causes that the satellite cells of the muscles, which are responsible for the repair of muscle damage and muscle growth, are more sensitive to IGF-1 and other growth factors.

Another interesting property of Trenbolone Acetate, due to the fact that Trenbolone Acetate is often used in America in the field of raising cattle for slaughter, is its ability to improve the efficiency of food utilization and the absorption of minerals. This means that in practice more of the added nutrients are used to build muscle.

The anti-catabolic properties of the anabolic androgenic steroid trenbolone acetate are based, among other things, on the fact that trenbolone, on the one hand, prevents the conversion of cortisone into catabolic cortisol and on the other hand efficiently blocks the glucocorticoid receptors on which cortisol exerts its catabolic effect.

With the help of Trenbolone Acetate, it is possible to maintain the existing muscles almost completely, even with extremely restricted calorie intake combined with a high cardio and training workload.

The combination of this with the fact that Trenbolone Acetate can maintain or even increase strength during the diet makes Trenbolone the ideal steroid for diet and competition preparation.

The dosage of trenbolone acetate

Since the acetate ester of Trenbolone Acetate is a fairly short ester, the duration of action of Trenbolone Acetate in the body is quite short with 2 to 3 days.

In practice, bodybuilders usually inject Trenbolone Acetate daily or at least every other day. The observed doses range from 50 to 75 mg trenbolone acetate every or every other day up to 150 mg trenbolone acetate and more daily in the professional area.

In practice, Trenbolone Acetate is often used with one or more to build up mass. Combined testosterone or Anapolon. Popular combinations during competition preparation include anabolic androgenic steroids such as Winstrol, Masteron, Halotestin, and/or Testosterone Propionate.

