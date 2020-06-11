It seems as though some people are immune to the signs of aging. How do they do it?

While no one can stop time, you can take steps to reverse the maturation of your skin.

Wrinkles are a natural part of aging, and getting older is part of life – but looking older doesn’t have to be. These tips will help you look and feel younger:

Use sunscreen! The sun is one of the most damaging things to your skin. Radiation from UV rays causes the skin to age more visibly by creating wrinkles, especially when you get Whenever you go outside or if you sit by a sunny window, remember to apply sunscreen to your face. Protecting your skin from damage will also protect you from looking older.

Stay hydrated. What looks more youthful than plump, voluminous skin? By drinking lots of water every day, you will ensure that your skin looks hydrated and fresh. Water helps repair the elasticity of your skin, which inhibits fine lines and wrinkles. It prevents dry and flaky skin that visibly ages you. Bring a water bottle with you wherever you go so that you always have water on hand – it’s recommended that you drink around eight cups of water per day (or 34 fluid ounces).

Botox. Another way to restore your youth is to invest in cosmetic procedures such as Botox. These minimally invasive procedures are a safe and effective way to improve the appearance of lines, crow’s feet, and wrinkles. Botox is a neurotoxin that binds to nerve endings to block the release of acetylcholine. In turn, this causes the facial muscles to relax, and fine lines are smoothed away.

Eat healthier. A balanced diet not only contributes to a longer life – but it also helps you look younger, too! Your skin will benefit from proper nutrition, so make sure your diet includes the right amount of vitamins and minerals. Foods that contain antioxidants protect the skin from damage like pollution and UV rays, and make the face look brighter and more evenly-toned. Try to eat foods that contain a lot of antioxidants like blueberries, kale, and dark chocolate.

Exercise. Being active is good for your body and your skin. People who exercise regularly have younger, more supple-looking skin. Workouts that involve high-intensity training and endurance will keep the cells of your skin looking younger for longer. Not only will you feel great, but you’ll look great, too! Having a healthy exercise routine will help stave off the signs of aging.

Use anti-aging skincare. Preventative care is just as important as restorative or curative care. Products that contain retinoids can soften the look of fine lines. They increase collagen production, which is a protein your body produces less of as you get older. Collagen is important for strengthening the skin and adding hydration. One side effect of this wrinkle-reduction cream is that it makes your skin more sensitive to the sun, so make sure to apply sunscreen regularly if you’re using a retinol product. To restore your youth, consider researching anti-aging skincare tips, and creating a new skincare regimen that will help your face withstand the test of time.

Don’t smoke. Smoking speeds up the aging process. The smoke from cigarettes causes blood vessels to thin, reducing the circulation and oxygen in your blood. It restricts your skin’s ability to breathe, causing it to look dry, wrinkled, and yellow. It also robs you of the nutrients that your body needs. Even worse is that the act of smoking makes wrinkles appear around the mouth. If you want to restore your youth, it’s time to kick the habit that is visibly aging you. Non-smokers look younger and live longer.

Get lots of sleep. They call it “beauty rest” for a reason. Having a complete and deep sleep every night will have you looking youthful and refreshed every morning. The body needs sleep to repair itself, so don’t skip out on those essential hours. When you are asleep, the blood flow in your skin increases – this allows for more production of collagen which helps repair the damage in the skin by restoring moisture. A night of deep sleep will help restore your skin by reducing age spots and wrinkles. Try to get between 7-9 hours of rest every night for true beauty sleep.

To restore your youth, consider these lifestyle changes and you will look younger and feel healthier in no time.

Youthful skin is attained by a healthy diet and exercise, a diligent skincare routine, abstinence from smoking, and cosmetic procedures such as Botox.

Any of these tips will help you restore years of youth to your face – not to mention that you’ll feel younger, too.

About The Author:

Christie Simon is a writer based in Canada. She writes articles with a focus on marketing and health-related topics for a variety of businesses. Some of her favorite pieces can be found on the Stem Cell Lift website.