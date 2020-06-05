Having soft, strong, vibrant, and stunning hair is the pride of every woman or man for that matter.

Besides giving you better looks, healthy hair boosts your self-esteem and confidence, especially when you’re around people.

While there’s no secret shortcut to having healthy hair, it can be done with the right commitment and resources.

If you’re not sure how to go about it, you shouldn’t worry, there are numerous resources at your disposal. For instance, this review video offers a detailed routine for having the perfect hair.

But, something we can both agree on is that having healthy hair doesn’t happen overnight. It requires much more effort and commitment than brushing your hair. In this article, well discuss how you can keep your hair healthy.

8 Tips on How to Maintain Healthy Hair

Here are 8 simple tricks that you can use regularly to maintain healthier hair.

1. Handle Your Hair with Care

The same way you take care of your body, your hair must be handled with care as well. This means doing away with anything that can sabotage the health of your hair, including wrong hair products and bad practices.

Proper hair care practices to keep in mind include brushing your hair from the bottom up, preferably twice a day, to avoid hair tangles. A brush with wide bristles should be used to prevent overstretching and breaking the hair.

Furthermore, you should be mindful of the ingredients you use on your hair. Opt for home-made hair products and avoid heated styling products. Also, avoid taking hot showers on a daily basis as it could irritate the scalp and weaken your hair.

If you have to tie your hair, it should be tied with care. Avoid super tight hair ties as they can over pull your hair shaft, which could encourage hair breakage.

2. Take care of your scalp

If you suffer from dryness and itchiness, it’s probably because you’re not taking proper care of your scalp. One of the oldest remedies for a dry scalp is applying and massaging your scalp with oil regularly.

Coconut oil, olive oil, and almond oil are some of the most common essential oils to use for healthy hair and scalp.

Photo from Pexels

To massage your scalp, warm the oil slightly, and then massage your scalp thoroughly for a few minutes. For the best results, you can leave it overnight. When washing off the oil, use a gentle shampoo to prevent dry scalp.

After washing, make sure that you condition your hair correctly to hydrate your scalp and revitalize the hair strands with moisture.

While shampooing can help to clean your scalp, if used without the right conditioning, it can strip off the natural oils from your scalp leading to dryness.

3. Use a hair mask

Using a moisturizing hair mask regularly can help to keep your hair strands hydrated, soft, and smooth. The first step to using hair masks is to identify the right mask for your hair based on factors such as your hair color and whether your hair is dry or oily.

Photo by Cottonbro from Pexels

You can consult your hairstylist or pharmacist for best ready-made hair masks in the market. Alternatively, there’re numerous home remedies that you can use to make your own masks. Home-made masks are better because they are natural and rarely present any side effects.

4. Shield your hair from the sun

Protecting your hair from strong sunlight is equally important as protecting your skin. Exposing your hair to harmful UV rays can cause hair dryness and damage. It’s therefore important to minimize sun exposure by using UV shielding products such a leave-in styler, UV-based hairsprays, hat, or umbrella.

Remember that UV shielding products can only be applied to damp hair for best results. Otherwise, these products will only sit on the surface and won’t protect the underlying hair from sun damage.

5. Trim your hair regularly

According to hair experts, you should trim your hair every 6 to 8 weeks to get rid of dead ends and prevent hair breakage. As well, though it may sound absurd, hair trimming encourages hair growth from the roots while giving your hair a softer, thick, and strong touch.

Photo by Cottonbro from Pexels

If you’re not sure how to go about it, you should ask for help from your stylist. If you want to maintain your hair length, you can opt for a dusting – only the hair tips are snipped to remove damaged ends.

6. Eat a balanced diet

Eating well is the easiest and most effective way of maintaining healthy hair and overall body health.

Remember that your hair is made up of proteins. Therefore, you should consider eating a protein-rich diet.

Hair experts recommend eating foods rich in vitamins, protein, and iron, such as beans, fish, soybeans, lentils, meat, avocados, vegetables, and eggs, among other sources.

These foods offer essential nutrients to the hair cells and promote healthy hair growth and collagen production for stronger hair strands. Also, drinking enough water will keep you hydrated, resulting in more healthy and shiny hair.

7. Get your hair wet less often

Wet hair is vulnerable to damage than dry hair. This is because water makes the hair to swell from the inside, making it more elastic and susceptible to breakage. If possible, you should avoid skipping a day without washing your hair.

Photo by Erick Larregui from Unsplash

Furthermore, after washing, you should let it rest for a few minutes and then use a wide-tooth brush to comb up any tangles. Keep in mind that wet hair should always be combed from the ends up, and not from the roots down.

8. Avoid stress

Stress is not only bad for your overall health, but it’s also bad for hair. When you’re under stress, your body produces a negative chemical reaction that is not good for your body.

Besides encouraging chronic diseases, stress can promote unhealthy weight gain, skin problems, and hair fallout or damage.

Some standard practices to incorporate in your daily routine to reduce stress include light exercise, therapy, and massages, among other things. Start today and improve the health of your hair and overall well-being.

Conclusion

According to a poll conducted by Redbook, on a regular day, approximately 74% of women with bad hair feel less confident. But the good news is that bad hair can be made better with the right care.

If you follow the steps discussed above and you’ll soon have the healthy, strong, and vibrant hair you have always dreamed of. Also, remember to keep off any practices and chemicals that can cause harm to your hair.

About The Author:

Beulah John: I am a traveler and a food blogger. I love to explore new cities and cuisines. In short, I am a typical coffee addict, social media-obsessed millennial. I love to write on travel, a healthy lifestyle, and fashion.