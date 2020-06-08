A term paper, written at the end of an academic term, accounts for a large part of the grade for the course.

Writing this type of paper induces stress and pressure on students. Tight deadlines, family expectations, and the ambition to write an A paper add up to this stress, even more, sometimes making it impossible to get down to writing.

This article will teach you how to beat stress and write a good paper.

1. Focus on the writing process, not results

When you think that you absolutely need to get a high grade or write the best paper ever, it adds up to the levels of stress you experience.

Don’t worry about the results yet. Fully concentrate on writing and developing your argument.

Professional writers also recommend focusing on the idea of developing your writing skills over time rather than attempt creating a perfect piece in one sitting.

The idea that your writing skills develop over time can be inspiring. Be sure to reward yourself for small milestones, for example, a completed chapter.

2. Break the term paper writing into short-term goals

The big goal of writing a term paper can be overwhelming. Students dread the significance and complexity of this task and tend to procrastinate.

To handle this situation, break your ultimate goal of writing an English term paper for college into smaller tasks, and set deadlines for each of them.

For example, you might plan to select a topic and do preliminary academic research by Thursday, and then to make an outline for the assignment and write a proposal by Monday.

Setting manageable tasks makes the process look less overwhelming and easier to complete.

3. Just start writing

When anxiety is involved in the paper writing process, students often admit that they struggle to start writing.

However, this is exactly what you should do, as getting started is half the process. Once you write a paragraph or two, the process will get easier.

If you cannot concentrate on the subject, try freewriting. Open a word processor and simply write whatever crosses your mind for 10 or 15 minutes.

Permit yourself to write badly – your goal now is to express your thoughts and ideas, not to write a perfect term paper methodology.

4. Identify what stresses you out most

While most students experience writing stress, the reasons can vary. Some feel the pressure because of expectations that peers and tutors put on them.

The others are anxious because of tight deadlines as they are not sure they can get things done. Some are scared of submitting a poor paper and getting a low grade for the course.

Identify your biggest stressor and work with it directly. You might want to talk to a trusted friend or see a therapist.

Once you deal with an underlying concern that causes your anxiety, you’ll find it easier to concentrate on writing.

5. Write first, smooth it out later

First drafts are rarely perfect. As you write the first draft, your goal is to develop an argument, get your ideas down, and support them.

Don’t interfere with the creative process by caring too much about grammar, syntax, or paragraphs. It prevents your ideas from flowing smoothly.

Once you’ve written the first draft, it’s time to polish and edit it. Don’t think of mistakes and writing mechanics before you’ve completed the writing.

Once you’re done, it’s time to revise the paper content, add or remove something, and polish the grammar.

6. Maintain a healthy lifestyle

Our stress resistance depends on the lifestyle a lot. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle will make you more stress-resistant during term paper writing and exam preparation period.

First and foremost, make sure your diet is balanced. Eat fresh fruit, vegetables, nuts, and drink plenty of water every day to supply your body with vitamins and nutrients.

It’s also important that you exercise every day. Choose a physical activity that appeals to you – fitness, yoga, jogging, cycling, etc.

Walk at least 20 minutes a day to keep your heart healthy and improve memory. Some students find meditation an excellent technique for coping with stress, so you might give it a try as well.

How to write a stress management essay?

Have you got an assignment to write an essay on stress management?

First of all, your essay should highlight the common causes and consequences of stress. Be sure to cite the well-known researchers in this area.

And finally, you need to suggest the recommendations and strategies for coping with stress.

