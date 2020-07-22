Water-soluble CBD_ What it is and how it works

What is CBD?

CBD products are gaining a lot of attention and traction these days. CBD or cannabidiol is one of the many chemical compounds present in cannabis plants. It has various applications and benefits and comes in different forms.

CBD products are generally deemed safe for use. Perhaps the most popular format of CBD these days is CBD oil. But before you get too excited and buy the first CBD oil you see, know that the term “CBD oil” also has a lot of variations under it.

So, how does a consumer select the right CBD oil for them?

The most common factors people consider include flavor, CBD strength, and type of hemp extract (more on this on https://www.remedyreview.com/). But in this article, we’ll focus on a different but equally important differentiator: water solubility.

What is water-soluble CBD oil?

CBD is a well-known cannabinoid that is widely recognized for its medicinal properties. It is often used as a supplement in oil form. These days, however, water-soluble CBD oil is becoming more and more popular.

Water-soluble CBD oil is a promising product that is aimed at enhancing the bioavailability of CBD oils. Now, seeing the words ”water-soluble” and “oil” together might be confusing to many of you since oil and water don’t mix.

However, know that the more appropriate term is actually “water-friendly” because technically, these CBD oils don’t actually fully dissolve in water.

Instead, what is called water-soluble CBD oils are actually oils that have been transformed into a water-compatible form with tiny particles that easily disperse in water.

To make water-soluble CBD oils, CBD molecules need to be transformed into nanoparticles.

The smaller particles are then coated with bio encapsulation to ensure that the CBD content remains stable. These tiny CBD particles are then nano-emulsified, making it easier to be absorbed by our bodies.

Why is water-soluble CBD gaining popularity?

1. It can be easily mixed into beverages

Water-soluble CBD products are great if you want to mix your CBD supplement with beverages.

Traditionally, CBD oil is taken sublingually, but many people can’t stomach its earthy taste and aroma. If you have a sensitive palate, mixing your CBD with flavored drinks will make things easier.

2. It offers increased bioavailability

This is the most important advantage that water-soluble CBD has over other CBD consumption methods.

The nanoemulsion process makes water-soluble CBD oils more bioavailable compared to traditional oil-based products.

This essentially means that you can take smaller amounts of water-soluble CBD oils to achieve the same results. Since it is more readily absorbed by the body, a smaller portion of CBD is flushed by the body.

3. It can provide faster results compared to other CBD forms

Again, since water-soluble CBD oils have better bioavailability, they work more rapidly than any other CBD product.

When you take CBD orally, it needs to pass through the digestive tract before it enters the bloodstream. As a result, the concentration of the drug that eventually gets absorbed by the body is reduced. This is known as the first-pass effect.

Non-water-soluble CBD oils have a longer onset time than water-soluble ones. So if you need your CBD to take effect rapidly, the latter is your best choice.

If you are looking for the most efficient method of consuming CBD, water-soluble CBD oils are something you should check out.

They work efficiently and deliver all the benefits associated with CBD. Although harder to find than conventional CBD oils, water-soluble CBD has unique advantages that could greatly enhance your experience.

About The Author:

Anne Kamwila is a freelance content writer and a digital marketer. She is passionate to write on health, technology, and business-related guides, news, and books.