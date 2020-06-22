Modern technology has changed house cleaning in ways never seen before. What with the numerous inventions all aimed at making it easier for us to keep our homes looking spick and span.

You’ve probably been asking yourself why you would need a vacuum.

For so many of us who are entrenched deep into the traditional ways of cleaning, there is a certain reluctance to try out newer methods.

What if I told you that there are certain health benefits from using vacuums?

That apart from vacuums making cleaning easier, they have a positive effect on your health too.

Will your stance not to try them change in any way?

Well, let’s see if the few benefits we outline here will be enough to make you change your stance.

1. Improved Indoor Air Quality

Photo by Curology from Unsplash

Thought only humidifiers or air purifiers have some influence on the quality of air in your home? Wrong.

A vacuum will be an excellent acquisition if you or any of your family members is asthmatic or allergic.

Vacuuming will help you get rid of allergens such as dust, pollen, and mites that may be a risk to your health.

Using the traditional broom to sweep your house will increase the likeliness of you inhaling these allergens. The vacuum’s filter traps any potential allergens that might be lurking in the air.

Also, prolonged exposure to these dust and allergens in your house will make you allergic over time.

This applies if you thought that allergens would only be dangerous for already allergic people.

Don’t you agree that prevention is better than looking for a cure?

2. Improved Mental Health

You ever met those people you can predict their mental wellbeing from how clean their houses are?

Yes, they do exist! Or maybe you are such a person.

These are the kind of people who feel like a mental weight is off their backs whenever they clean their house.

Therefore, with a vacuum, such a person can easily keep their home well organized and clean. That will mean peace of mind for them.

3. Better Household Hygiene

Photo by Picsea from Unsplash

As you walk on your carpet, it captures dirt and dust on your feet. Your feet might pick up this dirt from walking outside or other areas of your house that don’t have a carpet.

Thus, a vacuum would come in handy in getting rid of this dirt. In that way, you can uphold high hygiene standards in your household and, therefore, your health.

It is wise to vacuum your carpet as soon as it becomes dirty. That will prevent the buildup of dirt and allergens that might well be a future problem.

4. Getting Rid of Mite Infestations

Mites are microscopic insects that tend to infest many homes. The fact that they are hard to see with the naked eye makes them easy to ignore.

Many homeowners don’t even know if they have mites in their homes. These mites, although not allergens themselves, leave behind body debris that could be allergic.

A vacuum will quickly get rid of such mites and, in that way, protect you from the potential allergens that are mite body fragments. Most carpet cleaners will tell you that mites favor a dirty or improperly cleaned carpet for their habitats.

Therefore, regularly vacuuming will help you avoid irritation due to inhalation of these mites. The importance of that cannot be emphasized more.

5. Better Physical Health

Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels

According to experts, a vacuum is also a great way you can exercise your body. Now don’t take this to mean that we are saying you are a couch potato. No.

However, if you are the type who cannot even get off their feet to get the remote, then a vacuum is an excellent way for your body to be a bit active.

Now imagine already being physically active then cleaning with a vacuum. You will be killing two birds with one stone; clean your house, and give your body some much-needed exercise. You’d have to be doing it regularly for it have any noticeable effect, though.

So, get off your feet and vacuum your house already, or get one if you don’t have it.

6. Relief from Allergies

The presence of potential allergens in your home might be the cause of severe allergic reactions. Pollen, dust, dirt particles are just but a few of these allergens.

A vacuum efficiently gets rid of such allergens, in that way, providing you with much-needed relief.

Using a vacuum, you will also get rid of air pollutants that cause new allergies or complications. You wouldn’t want that happening, especially if you have an asthmatic family member.

Final Thoughts

If you thought a vacuum is relevant only for its ability to clean, then you were wrong. Vacuums bring with them several health benefits, as you’ve seen above. Do try them out and see.

About The Author:

Stacey Smith is a freelance health writer. She is passionate to write about women’s health, dental health, diabetes, endocrinology, and nutrition and provides in-depth features on the latest in health news for medical clinics and health magazines.