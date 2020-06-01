Anti-wrinkle injections, or Botox as they are more commonly known, became mainstream in the past decade or so.

More people are more open towards improving their physical appearance with the help of injections and surgery.

With the emergence of social media, posting photos has become the norm to so many people.

Because it is so easy to judge a person by their appearance, many are insecure with their looks and tend to compare themselves to others.

Aging is a natural process, and we will inevitably develop wrinkles as we age. Wrinkling varies from person to person.

It will depend on the skin type, amount of exposure to the sun, diet, weathering, and other factors.

What is Botox?

Botox is a brand name of a toxin that a bacterium called Clostridium botulinum produces. What this toxin does is relax the muscles.

A large of botulinum in the body can cause poisoning, known as botulism. One of the significant effects of botulism is paralysis as the toxin weakens the muscles, but it only happens in large doses.

Small, diluted amounts of botulinum are advantageous. This is what anti-wrinkle injections consist of. They are injected in certain parts of the body to relax the muscles, such as facial muscles.

Wrinkling of the skin is the result of tightened muscles. If you are used to tightening a particular group of muscles, you will see wrinkling over time. This is what this procedure gets rid of.

Ailments that botulinum can cure

Blepharospasm is a condition characterized by uncontrollable blinking of the eye on one or both sides of the face, while strabismus is known as a lazy eye.

Both of these conditions are cured by injecting botulinum in the affected area. It relaxes the muscles on the specific spot and prevents the eye from blinking uncontrollably.

How does an anti-wrinkle injection work?

When the doctor injects the solution to a specific area on your face, the solution will signal the nerves to relax the muscles.

The muscle will not contract anymore, which will no longer cause any more wrinkles. Existing ones will smooth out in a few days as the area no longer tightens due to the solution injected to it.

You must remember, though, that not all wrinkles will respond positively to injections. Wrinkles caused by prolonged sun exposure will not go away.

How is the procedure done?

It will not take long for the procedure to be done. All it takes is a few minutes, depending on how many areas on the face and neck need injections.

It will not require anesthesia as well, as doctors only use fine needles that will not hurt too much.

There will be some discomfort once the solution is injected into the face, but it will go away. It will take you a couple of days to more than a week to see visible results.

What to avoid prior to the procedure

Do not drink any alcoholic beverage at least a week before your scheduled appointment. If you are taking anti-inflammatory drugs and aspirin, it is advisable to halt their use a couple of weeks prior.

This is to reduce the bruising of the face when the procedure is done. However, NEVER stop taking any prescription medication WITHOUT prior approval from your doctor.

How long will it last?

Your anti-wrinkle injection will last somewhere from 4 to 6 months. You will gain movement in the injected muscles over time, and this will cause wrinkling again.

You can go back to your doctor within the prescribed timeframe for the wrinkles to be reinjected again. As time goes by, lines will appear less visible because the injections will train the muscles to relax.

What are the common areas injected?

These are the most common areas on the fact that people go to treatment for:

Glabellar lines or more commonly known as frown lines

Crow’s feet or wrinkles that surround the eyes

Horizontal lines on the forehead

Laugh lines or lines on the corners of the mouth

Creased skin on the chin

Are there any side effects?

The most common side effect is bruising that will clear up after a day or so. You may also experience mild headaches 1 or 2 days after the procedure, but not everyone experiences headaches.

Eyelid drooping is another rare side effect that can clear up in 3 weeks. Another rare side effect is temporary weakness in the surrounding muscles.

Is everyone suitable for this type of injection?

Although almost all can undergo a Botox treatment, people with neurological disorders, pregnant and breastfeeding women are not allowed to do so.

If you want your wrinkles banished, you must first have a thorough consultation with a reputable doctor who has done the procedure many times.

If you have a medical condition, do not forget to mention it as it can be a factor why you should not receive injections.

