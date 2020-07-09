Cough is one of the most common and prevalent ailments that affects every man, woman, and child around the world.

A cough is an involuntary or voluntary response of the body to clear out foreign particles, mucus, fluids, and microbes from the respiratory tract.

Coughing can be a reflex or can be intentional. Although coughing can often signify a bigger health problem in many cases, mostly it clears up by itself without the need for any medications.

However, thanks to the effectiveness of Ayurveda, with the help of Tussnil Syrup, the best Ayurvedic cough syrup, you can get relief from cough easily.

Normally, if a cough is acute it lasts for almost 3 weeks. However, any cough which lasts for over 8 weeks becomes a chronic cough.

Any cough which does not improve on its own after a couple of weeks and if you cough up blood, then this could point to a serious health disorder.

At such times, it is highly recommended to seek the help of a doctor or Ayurveda expert to remedy your condition.

What causes a cough?

There are several conditions that cause temporary and permanent cough, such as:

Respiratory tract infection – This is the most common cause for coughs, such as flu or cold. These are normally caused by a viral infection and may last from a few days to a week. Flu infections may need antibiotics and take a longer time than normal cough and cold.

This is the most common cause for coughs, such as flu or cold. These are normally caused by a viral infection and may last from a few days to a week. Flu infections may need antibiotics and take a longer time than normal cough and cold. Asthma – This is another common cause of Usually, asthma results in a wheezing cough which is quite easy to diagnose. Those suffering from asthma and cough need to use the inhaler more often.

This is another common cause of Usually, asthma results in a wheezing cough which is quite easy to diagnose. Those suffering from asthma and cough need to use the inhaler more often. Smoking – This is yet another quite common cause for cough. Smoking usually causes chronic cough and has a unique dry sound which also gives it the name of “smoker’s cough”.

This is yet another quite common cause for cough. Smoking usually causes chronic cough and has a unique dry sound which also gives it the name of “smoker’s cough”. Medical conditions – In addition, there are several medical disorders that also cause coughs, such as pulmonary embolism and heart failure.

In addition, there are several medical disorders that also cause coughs, such as pulmonary embolism and heart failure. Vocal cords – Damage to vocal cords also results in coughing.

Damage to vocal cords also results in coughing. Infections – Bacterial infections also cause whooping cough, pneumonia, and croup.

Signs and Symptoms of Cough

Photo by Mohamed_Hassan from Pixabay

An acute cough is classified as “infection” or “non-infectious” according to its cause, which includes:

Chills, sore throat, fever, nausea, vomiting, body ache, headache, sinus pressure, postnasal drip, runny nose, and night sweats indicate an infection. At times, sputum and phlegm along with cough point to the presence of the infection. However, there could be non-infectious causes to the cough if these signs are present.

Coughing when exposed to irritants, such as certain chemicals or environmental factors, is classified as a non-infectious This type of cough also changes in severity or goes away completely when the patient changes their location or activities. These coughs most often get better with inhalers or anti-allergy medications.

Emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and asthma cause the patient to cough constantly which points to chronic lung disease. However, this type of cough is often absent in case the patient changes location or refrains from certain activities.

Treatments and Remedies to Treat Cough

Thanks to the increasing awareness of Ayurveda, tens of thousands of patients get relief from normal and rare medical conditions and disorders every day.

Check out our list of the best treatments and remedies for treating cough using Ayurveda:

1. Tussnil Syrup

Tussnil Syrup is the best and most reliable Ayurvedic cough syrup available in the market today. Among its ingredients, it contains Vasa, Kasamarda, and Sunthi which are proven effective for fighting against common and chronic cough. In addition to relieving cough, Tussnil Syrup is also excellent to treat sore throat, breathing difficulties, throat pain, purifying blood, and has effective anti-allergic and anti-inflammatory properties.

2. Water

Drinking plenty of water during the day helps to keep the body hydrated and prevents cold which can cause cough.

3. Warm saline water

Gargling with warm saline water regularly helps to calm the throat and remove mucus from the throat.

4. Ginger Honey tea

Last, but not the least, adding ginger or honey to hot tea has been found to treat coughs and clear your breathing passage effectively.

About The Author:

Reba Webb is a copywriter and content strategist. She helps businesses stop playing around with content marketing and start seeing the tangible ROI. She loves writing as much as she loves the cake.