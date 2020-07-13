You have probably heard about the new teeth straightening treatment called Invisalign, which is a great way to improve your smile, and there are many advantages over traditional steel wire braces.

In this article, we will address the question of age when looking to have Invisalign teeth straightening treatment.

Available To Almost Everyone

In some cases, a child between the ages of 6-10 is able to have Invisalign fitted, which would straighten crooked teeth as soon as it is noticed.

This is called ‘phase 1’ treatment, which is primarily concerned with straightening the jaw and creating the space for teeth to erupt.

If your family dentist noticed certain things regarding your child’s teeth development, he or she may recommend visiting an orthodontist for correctional treatment.

Teenagers

If a child has crooked teeth, this will become very evident when they reach their teenage years, and as a general rule, a teenager must have all of their permanent teeth for Invisalign treatment to be carried out.

If your son or daughter is very conscious of crooked teeth, there are affordable Invisalign braces in Auckland from St Heliers Dental Centre, where qualified and experienced orthodontists practice.

Perhaps the most important aspect for a teenager wearing an Invisalign aligner is self-discipline, as the device needs to be worn for 22 hours per day in order to be most effective, and some teenagers are not sufficiently self-disciplined to wear the device constantly. Treating teenagers with Invisalign is known as ‘phase 2’ treatment.

Adults

As we age, it becomes more difficult to change the growth direction of the teeth, yet Invisalign proves very effective for those in their twenties, and adults of all ages might be candidates for Invisalign treatment, depending on bone density, which is a critical factor.

If you would like to know whether Invisalign is suitable for you, make an appointment with a local orthodontics clinic and they will be able to tell you what the best treatment would be to straighten your teeth.

Treating A Range Of Issues

Invisalign can be used to treat the following conditions:

Underbite

Overbite

Spacing

Open bite

Crossbite

Overcrowded teeth

Removeable

One of the great things about Invisalign is that the device can be removed, which is very convenient when eating. It does require a level of self-discipline to wear the device at all other times, especially when sleeping, and the more hours per day that you wear the device, the shorter the treatment duration.

It is generally accepted that the younger the patient, the quicker the desired results will be achieved, as in young people, the bones and teeth are still supple, but that isn’t to say that adults cannot have the treatment, it just takes longer to achieve the same results.

If you would like to consult an orthodontist to see if your teeth can be straightened, an online search will help you to locate a nearby clinic and you can make an initial appointment.

