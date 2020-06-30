It hardly seems to come across anyone without experiencing a headache nowadays. It looks like it is becoming an integral part of our lives with the growing tension and stress!

Migraine headache is different from the usual pains that a person may experience. It is more of a big deal! It comes with a variety of symptoms that are not so easy to tackle.

Migraine headache has different stages, and every level has its symptoms ranging from mild to severe.

The most common or known symptoms of migraines are throbbing headache, mood changes, neck stiffness, vision loss, sensitivity to light and sound, nausea, and vomiting.

These are the eight ways that can help alleviate the symptoms of a migraine headache.

1. Natural Remedies

We are all well aware that most people can’t afford to buy expensive drugs to treat the headache every time, so here are some go-to home remedies that can prove to be very effective against migraines.

Use of essential oils

Lavender or peppermint essential oils have a soothing effect and help to ease the headache. Either one of them can be applied or inhaled directly for a few minutes.

Ginger

The use of ginger in tea has shown reduced symptoms in the people who experience migraines very frequently.

Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water is key to reduced migraine episodes as dehydration is one of the known triggers for migraines.

A good body massage

Massage soothes the body and helps in the regular circulation of blood to all parts of the body. It leads to the relaxation of both mind and body. A good massage can make you fly high!

Yoga or a light work out

Exercise is a cure to almost every disease! A light work-out or yoga seems to be very friendly towards migraine headaches.

2. Acupressure

A few acupressure techniques are quite fruitful in the treatment of migraine headaches.

One method is to rub the area between your thumb and first finger very tightly while keeping your eyes shut for about 5-10 minutes.

Keep breathing uniformly while following this technique. When you breathe out, imagine all your pain going away.

3. Patches For Pain Management

There are several brands these days, offering muscle patches for pain relief, which have proven to be very effective against migraine headaches.

They are very convenient to use as they are put anywhere easily and have a multiplier effect and are consumer-friendly!

4. Medication

In severe cases, the person needs to take their prescribed medications. Many neurologists have discovered effective drugs against the migraine because it’s a widespread disease now affecting almost 10 percent of the world’s population.

5. Manage the Triggers

Some triggering factors contribute to the onset of a migraine as well, and one must identify those triggers and avoid them as much as possible.

The commonly known triggering factors are as follows:

Straining the neck muscles

It is a common belief that strain on the neck can lead to migraines, so it’s essential to take care of the neck muscles. One should do neck stretches and avoid the activities that cause neck muscles to strain.

Harsh climate or extreme cold

Studies have shown that climate affects people’s health and mood. Likewise, migraines can be triggered through very hot or cold weather. Hence, one should avoid going outside in extreme weather or else with necessary precautionary measures.

Strong smells

Things such as perfumes or colognes with a very pungent and strong smell must be avoided at all times. One should prefer soft and light scents.

Very bright lights and colors

Watch out for more cooling and lighter tones rather than bright neon ones. The brain center that controls the pain impulses gets triggered by harsh color tones and harsh, blinding lights.

Alcohol, processed food or dried nuts

Several eatables have shown to serve as a triggering factor for migraines such as alcohol, processed or canned food, sour, spicy food, and dried nuts. One must identify the foods that may help as a set-off to migraine to prevent its onset. Commonly, milk chocolates are also one of the triggers for people.

6. Acupuncture

Several clinical practices these days are proving that acupuncture can prove to help relieve migraines. The therapy involves the insertion of many thin needles into the specific pressure points or zones of the human body.

7. Biofeedback

Biofeedback is a method that teaches an individual to react to the pain stimulus in a controlled and gentle way. It guides a person to respond to the pain in a more relaxed manner. It is more useful in response to physical distress, such as a neck stretch or a hamstring.

8. Sleep Schedule

Taking a sound sleep is very crucial in combating migraines. An individual must make a regular sleeping pattern and follow it effectively. Any disturbance in the sleeping cycle can activate migraine. A night of proper sleep can reduce the number of episodes and severity of the headache one may experience.

Conclusion

Every one of us deserves the luxury of being pain-free at all times! It sure is not easy but not impossible as well.

We can face the challenges of life more efficiently when we are unbound of pain and agony. It’s our responsibility to take the right care of ourselves so that we can take care of the ones associated with us.

By following the steps mentioned above, we can surely defeat the migraine headache and live the life comfortably we always dream of!

About The Author:

Britney Caira is a good writer, and her primary goal is to educate readers and share quality content, She would love to write about Health and Insurance. She assures you that the readers will find her writings interesting and engaging.