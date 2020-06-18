CBD is a $1 billion industry and a breakthrough in healthcare and wellness. (Source)

With the number of consumers growing exponentially, more producers want a chunk of this huge market.

However, quality is not always guaranteed. Therefore as a shopper, you have to be extra vigilant in your search for authentic and quality products. One of the top tips is to buy well-reviewed CBD.

Smart Tips on How to Shop for CBD

These tips will guide you on what to look out for to ensure you only purchase high-quality or buy well-reviewed CBD products.

1. Extraction Method of The CBD

The composition of the final product is largely determined by the method used to extract the CBD oil. In most cases, the pressure is applied to extract CBD oil from the plant.

Butane is sometimes used when CBD is extracted with heat; in this case, cannabinoids come into contact with the chemicals in the butane.

This chemical reaction alters all the compounds. It is therefore recommended that you look for products where CO2, food-grade ethanol, or other similar methods of extraction have been used.

2. Hemp Growing Standards

Products derived from low-quality hemp in most cases are exposed to harmful chemicals such as pesticides.

Using such hemp in CBD products can damage the wellness-promoting properties of products due to the presence of toxic chemicals.

More so since hemp has the ability to soak up everything present in the soil. CBD from organically grown hemp is the best.

3. Make Sure its Broad Spectrum

There are two main varieties of CBD in the market. Broad-spectrum CBD and CBD isolate.

There are over 100 cannabinoids in cannabis, and Isolated CBD products contain only one of these cannabinoids in isolated oil.

While isolated oils may be effective, they are not of premium quality. This is because CBD is more efficient when working in unison with other cannabinoids.

When you use broad-spectrum CBD products, you derive all the benefits of the cannabis plant.

4. Find Out Where The CBD Products are Sourced

When in doubt, you will be safer when you buy products from heavily regulated markets such as the United States.

Diverse environmental aspects, such as climate and soil pH, have a significant impact on the quality of CBD products.

Before you buy any CBD product, you should check where the company sources its products from. If you are not sure about the source, it’s best to buy well-reviewed CBD.

5. Third-Party Testing Results

When buying CBD, it’s critical that you choose products from companies that have their hemp oil tested by a third-party lab.

This kind of testing is rigorous and ensures that your product doesn’t contain dangerous chemicals or microbial contaminants. It also verifies the potency of the product as the manufacturer claims.

Since even rogue companies can claim that their products are tested, its recommended that you purchase your products only from companies that disclose their test results.

Buying CBD for the first time can be daunting. However, these tips will help you purchase only quality CBD products. But whenever you are in doubt only buy well-reviewed CBD.

About The Author:

Anne Kamwila is a freelance content writer and a digital marketer. She is passionate to write on health, technology, and business-related guides, news, and books.