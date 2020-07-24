When you’ve just been in a car accident there are certain steps you may want to take to ensure everyone’s safety.

There is no amount of preparation, training, or reading that can prepare you for what you will experience. It can be overwhelming and hard to remember each step you are needing to take.

Feel free to download and print this article to put in your vehicle so you are prepared on the steps you need to take when you are in a car accident.

Check Yourself and Others for Injuries

Checking for car accident injuries is important. If you are injured call 911 or ask someone to do so. Back pain and whiplash are common injuries that take time to feel the significance of the injury.

Find a Safe Area

Take a look around to see if you are located in a safe location. If you can move, walk to the side of the road or sidewalk. If possible, pull your car over to a safe area and turn on the hazard lights. Otherwise, leave your car where it is and get yourself to safety.

Exchange Information

Avoid the temptation to express frustration or apologies to the other driver, this is to protect yourself.

Be very careful to avoid discussing the fault of the accident as best as you can. Ask the other driver for their car insurance information and allow the police to assess the scene.

Document Important Information

Once you have exchanged insurance information with the other driver, document the following things as well: photos of the damage to both vehicles, the other driver’s license plate, and identity the officers.

Notify Your Insurance Company

You may want to call your insurance agent while you’re at the scene. This way you can discuss the type of coverage you have and the coverage of the other driver.

Make sure to share all the information that happened at the crash and what you have done since the time has passed. They will take care of the rest!

Make an Appointment with a Doctor

No matter the situation of the accident, you should always see a doctor, or possibly a car accident chiropractor. Symptoms may not develop right away; you never know what underlying issues may develop. They will be able to assess the injuries caused by the accident.

Get Legal Help

The last thing to be aware of is getting legal help if needed. Accident specialists will help you determine whether or not you will need an attorney.

A car accident attorney can help evaluate any settlement offers and handle all the complicated aspects of filing a lawsuit.

Please include attribution to aicaorthopedics.com with this graphic.