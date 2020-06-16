Sanitization and clean air are highly on demand right now. And, air purifiers are playing a major role in helping to maintain viruses and bacteria-free environments.

This is possible due to medical-grade air purifiers such as the Okaysou AirMic4S. The power and benefits of this device come from its true HEPA H13 filter as well as other high-tech elements.

Despite having some of the most advanced features, it has a practical design and other elements that make it ideal for domestic use.

Hence, you don´t need special facilities or sophisticated equipment to guarantee the cleanest air around you. So, let´s see what else we found about it.

What is the true HEPA H13 filter?

HEPA stands for High-Efficiency Particulate Air, and it refers to a special type of air filter. It can block and remove tiny solid particles of 0.3 microns of a diameter that come from dust, viruses, bacteria, pollen, or mold, among others.

HEPA filters come in different ranges that reach up to H14. Commonly, air filters offer ranges between H10 and H12.

But medical-grade air purifiers require the highest standards and use ranges H13 and H14. Such ranges can block up to 99.99% of particles of 0.1 microns.

That is the kind of device that hospitals and pharmaceutical laboratories require. And now, you can have a medical-grade air filter with the Okaysou AirMic4S.

Triple Filter

The Okaysou AirMic4S is more powerful than other medical-grade air purifiers due to its triple filter.

Firstly, it includes two H13 filters that working simultaneously clean the air and eliminate odors. Moreover, it includes a pre-filter that contributes to catching larger particles.

As a result, the Okaysou AirMic4S can protect you from pet hair and similar size particles. And the double filter actively protects you from smaller particles coming from smoke, gases, pollution, insecticides, cooking smells, and similar.

This air purifier also brings 4 replacement filters specially designed to increase its protection according to the environment that surrounds you.

It includes 4 of the most common environments: pet filter, toxin absorber filter, germ defense filter, and odor remover filter.

High-Tech Features

Filters result to be the most prominent part of this device and surely the most important too.

But we have to recognize that its technical features contribute greatly to make it friendly and practical to use. First of all, it includes Silence to Boost technology, which allows you to have the sweetest dreams without disturbance.

As you can set different speeds to the fan, you can control even more the noise that it makes.

Secondly, you can control the running time by setting it to 2, 4, and 8 hours. More importantly, you can leave it on for an indefinite time. Also, it has a blue color ambient light that you can make it more or less brilliant by pushing a button.

The design

The Okaysou AirMic4S is a simple and classic design. Its major advantage is that it combines with any space where you want to install it.

Its neutral color is ideal for any décor too. Moreover, its size is fully compatible with offices, bedrooms, living rooms, and similar. And, it can perfectly clean spaces that measure up to 300 sq. ft.

How to start using it

The air purifier is packed fully assemble, so you only need to unbox it and remove the plastic that covers the filter. After putting it back, you can plug the device in and turn it on to the level of preference as set above.

Due that it is compact and lightweight, you can easily try different locations until finding the perfect one. Definitively, there has never been a better time to control the air you breathe!

Final Words

Air filters are now needed more than ever before. And, the Okaysou AirMic4S is a state-of-the-art design that results in practical and very efficient.

While preparing this review, it resulted too obvious that its technical features, along with its medical-grade filters, make it the perfect choice for the most demanding users.

And, its competitive price allowed me to confirm that there is no reason for not choosing this air purifier instead of similar models with fewer quality filters.