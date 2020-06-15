Although you may not be aware of it, there are many different fields that a dentist can specialise in, concentrating on various aspects of a patient’s oral health.

Different types of dentists cater to the different needs of patients. If you have heard of some of the different areas but are not really aware of what they do, below, you will find a summary of the different dental specialities and what area of your mouth and teeth’s health they look after.

First things first. What does a dentist do?

In general, dentists are the doctors we go to for concerns regarding the health of our mouth in general, especially our teeth. They diagnose and deal with oral diseases, as well as promote oral health so as diseases can be prevented.

Oral health is among the many crucial things that most people neglect and often abuse, not knowing the possible major health problems that could result as consequence, and the lifestyle, food and drinks that have been on trend these days have not been very helpful in keeping our teeth in pristine condition. Thus, most of us rely much on dental cleanings to make teeth appear white again.

Oral health doesn’t only mean having a great smile and fighting off bad breath and tooth decay – things that can affect confidence and dealings or relationships with other people.

You may be surprised that oral health is, in fact, essential to our overall health as having poor oral hygiene has been linked to major health concerns such as heart disease and even cancer.

The Different Fields

Knowing the different fields of expertise when it comes to dentistry will help you know the specialists to approach for a certain problem you may have with regards to your mouth.

1. General Dentistry

A dentist who specialises in general dentistry will be able to take care of the majority of aspects of oral health, and they will also be able to recognise when you require specialist treatment.

They can still perform a variety of different tasks that you would expect a dentist to do, such as filling, root canals, scraping and polishing, and other ones besides. Whether you visit a local Chatswood dentist or one closer to home, they will be able to help you take excellent care of your teeth.

If the need arises, they will also be able to refer you to a specialist to ensure that you get the treatment that you need to keep your teeth and gums healthy.

2. Pedodontists

A dentist who specialises in pedodontics is also known as a paediatric dentist, and they specialise in treating children and ensuring that their teeth grow correctly. These dentists are specially trained in how the teeth in children develop, and what problems can form and their root causes. They will also have a pleasant disposition with children, making them feel relaxed and comfortable and turning the dentist’s office into a warm and friendly environment.

3. An Orthodontist

An orthodontist is a type of dentist that many people are aware of, as they often do not want to visit one as it may mean that they have to wear braces on their teeth.

An orthodontist looks after the alignment of the teeth, ensuring that they grow straight, and will use braces to correct crooked teeth. They can also help to fix overbites, underbites, gaps, and any other abnormalities without the use of invasive surgery, primarily using prosthetics.

4. A Periodontist

A Periodontist specialises in the gums and can help care for them and prevent many gum-related diseases. Some of their services are often considered as deep cleanings for the teeth, such as root planning and scaling.

The procedure is where tartar, plaque, and toxin deposits are removed from the teeth and smoothing the rough surfaces of the roots of the teeth. As well as this, they are also highly skilled at inserting, maintaining, and repairing a variety of different dental implants.

5. A Prosthodontist

A Prosthodontist is a dentist who specialises in restoring teeth as well as replacing and fixing missing and broken teeth. They use a range of techniques to do this, such as dentures, crowns, or bridges to repair damaged or missing teeth and help to fix your smile once again. They can also help to treat traumatic facial injuries, problems with the joint of the jaw, and help alleviate snoring and sleep disorders.

These are a few of the main specialities of dentist that you will find, but there are more besides these. For a full list of the different types of dentists and their specialities, the Britannica website has all the information that you need.

They may be experts that can seem to magically bring back or give you the smile you’ve been wanting to have, but we shouldn’t leave the task of taking good care of our teeth solely to them.

Doing our part in the proper care of our pearly whites would not only lessen any procedures required to fix our teeth, it may even protect us from diseases as deadly as cancer.

