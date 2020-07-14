Vitamin B12 for Health & Wellness

Vitamin B12 (cobalamin) is a vital vitamin in your body. Like all other B vitamins, it is a water-soluble vitamin.

This means it easily dissolves in water and can move along the bloodstream. Although your body cannot produce this vitamin, you can get it from the food you eat.

Vitamin B12 is found in animal products, added to various foods, and available as injection or supplements.

Doctors recommended a balanced diet that includes this vitamin because it is essential in our bodies. It helps in red blood cell formation, DNA synthesis, and supports the functions of the nerve cells. Related.

Symptoms of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Vitamin B12 deficiency occurs when you do not consume enough Vitamin B12. This can lead to potentially severe and irreversible damage to your brain and nervous system.

A slight drop in the normal levels of this vitamin can cause deficiency symptoms like memory problems, confusion, fatigue, and depression.

However, these symptoms alone do not indicate that you have Vitamin B12 deficiency. Symptoms include;

Lightheadedness

Diarrhea, constipation, gas

Shortness of breath and heart palpitations

Smooth tongue

Pale skin

Mental problems like memory loss, depression, and behavioral change.

Role of Vitamin B12 in Your Body

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Vitamin B12 is essential for many roles in our bodies, from our DNA to our nervous system. Below are the many benefits of Vitamin B12;

May Avert Major Birth Defects

Did you know that Vitamin B12 is essential for a healthy pregnancy?

A fetus’s nervous systems and brain require adequate Vitamin B12 from its mother to develop normally and healthily.

An expectant woman who suffers from Vitamin b12 deficiency during the beginning of her pregnancy might increase the chances of congenital disabilities. Maternal Vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to miscarriages and premature births.

Prevents Anemia

Vitamin B12 is essential because it helps in the production of red blood cells. Vitamin B12 deficiency reduces the production and proper development of red blood cells.

A deficiency changes the size and shape of your red blood cells. The large and irregular shape makes it impossible for the red blood cells to travel from the bone marrow to the bloodstream appropriately; this causes megaloblastic anemia.

Supports Bone Health

Vitamin B12 may support bone health and prevent you from getting osteoporosis. Your physiotherapist in Dubai will advise you to increase bone supporting foods in your diet to support your bone health.

As you age, your bones lose mineral density, which makes them fragile. Therefore, vitamin B12 is vital for your bone health and in preventing risks associated with weak bones.

People with low levels of this vitamin have a higher chance of developing osteoporosis.

Prevents Loss of Neurons

Vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to memory loss, especially for senior citizens. This vitamin might prevent brain atrophy; the loss of brain neurons often associated with dementia or memory loss.

Vitamin B12 is essential for a healthy brain, and it also helps to protect myelin sheaths which cover your nerves.

Might Prevent Macular Degeneration

Macular degeneration is an eye condition that attacks your central vision. This disease causes blurred vision with time.

Macular degeneration affects the small area of your retina that helps your sharp vision. If you have macular degeneration, you lose your central vision but maintain your side or peripheral vision.

Early symptoms of this condition include distorted vision, glare sensitivity, and wavy words when reading. Sufficient levels of Vitamin B12 in your body decreases the levels of homocysteine in your blood. This might help in the prevention of age-related macular degeneration.

Energy Boost

Many people have used Vitamin B12 supplements to boost energy. All B vitamins increase energy levels in your body; however, they are not an energy source.

You need to know that the only time Vitamin B12 gives you energy is when you have very low levels in your bloodstream. If you’re not suffering from Vitamin B12 deficiency, you won’t feel its effects even if you get injections or supplements.

Going for physiotherapy in Dubai helps you realize that you need a balanced diet for increased energy.

Mood and Depression

All B vitamins are essential in the production of brain chemicals responsible for brain functions and mood. Low levels of Vitamin B12 have been associated with depression.

Although the effects of Vitamin B12 on mood are not clear, this vitamin is crucial in the production and metabolizing serotonin; the chemical that controls your mood). Vitamin B12 deficiency might cause a drop in your serotonin levels, leading to depression.

Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin, also known as cobalamin. It is essential for many bodily functions like increasing energy, preventing memory loss, and averting major congenital disabilities.

It is necessary to consume enough Vitamin B12 through your diet. However, if you have a condition that prevents your body from absorbing this vitamin, you can talk to your doctor about taking supplements.

About The Author:

Anne Kamwila is a freelance content writer and a digital marketer. She is passionate to write on health, technology, and business-related guides, news, and books.