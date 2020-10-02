Peace of mind is very crucial to perform the day to day tasks effectively and aromatherapy helps to gain the peace of mind. Aromatherapy will be more helpful if one uses the essential oils during the aromatherapy process.

The essential oils are extracted from the medicinal herbs mostly. Some of the essential oils are also extracted from the flowers, stem, and roots of the various plants.

These essential oils are not only helpful for mental health but also important for the overall health of the body as one can control his emotions in a better way by achieving inner peace.

Hence, one can easily avoid the anxiety and depression that directly leads to peace of mind.

Let’s have a look, how essential oils in aromatherapy helps to gain peace of mind.

1. Proper massage

Photo by Alan Caishan from Unsplash

Proper massage of the body through the use of essential oils makes your body relaxed and give you a chance to make your mind calm. Gently massage your forehead by applying the few drops of the essential oils.

Also, you can massage the muscles of the arms and legs for complete relaxation. For sure, you will get a soothing effect during the massage process.

For massaging, always dilute the essential oil with some carrier oil like coconut oil, almond oil, or avocado oil. The mixing of essential oil with carrier oil will not harm your skin.

It’s very important for massaging because essential oils in its pure form can cause skin reactions and allergic reactions.

2. Use of the diffuser

Other than the massage, you can gain peace of mind by using a diffuser for your aromatherapy. You have to set up a room to use the diffuser and set the diffuser by adding the few drops of essential oil.

The diffuser will spread the scent of essential oil in the air and the environment of the room will be pleasant.

Photo by Asundermeier from Pixabay

A variety of essential oils are available in the market and each essential oil has its scent so choose the essential oil only that you like the most.

Hence, you will be able to stay in the room for a long period to get complete relaxation. The more you breathe, the more your mind will be relaxed. Try this twice a week or at the time when you feel frustrated. Read more!

Essential Oils that are helpful for peace of mind

The best essential oils that can help you out to gain peace of mind are Patchouli, Spearmint, Neroli, Lavender, and Rose.

Spearmint has the potential to make your nervous and respiratory system relaxed. Plus, it slows down the process of breathing and makes your body relaxed.

If you want to heal your mind naturally then Neroli will be the best choice for you. On the other hand, if you want to approach the appealing smell then use the Lavender.

Use the Rose essential oil to establish harmony and improve the elevation of your mind.

The best combination of the Essential Oil

Photo by Monicore from Pixabay

When you use a diffuser during the aromatherapy, you can use the essential oils in the combination to take the full benefits of the essential oils.

For sure, you add water in your with your essential oil but the combination of essential oils can allow you to get peace of mind in a better way.

The best combination is to take 4 drops of Lavender, 3 drops of Cedarwood, and 2 drops of Frankincense. You can add this combination to your diffuser.

If you don’t want to use the diffuser, then you can use the cotton ball by adding this combination of the essential oil and place it in the area where you want to disperse the scent of the essential oil.

You can also use this cotton ball to get the aromatic benefits by placing this cotton ball around your nose and mouth and inhale it slowly.

Safety measures

It’s highly recommended to do a patch test before the complete application of the essential oil to your skin. A patch test will ensure that your skin doesn’t have any allergy. In doing a patch test, put a drop over your elbow and wait for 24 hours.

If you feel irritation or find any redness over the area where you apply the essential oil, then don’t apply the essential oil to your skin. On the other hand, if you don’t find any reactions, then you are free to apply the essential oil to the skin.

Also, keep remembering if you are on serious medications than consult your physician or doctor before using the essential oils weather you are getting direct inhalation or indirect inhalation.

Whenever you apply the essential oil to your face be aware that do not put the essential oil in the eyes and nose. Plus, never apply the essential oil to the sensitive area of skin like the underarms or under legs.

Also, don’t apply to the damaged area of skin. On the occurrence of skin irritation, quickly apply the vegetable oil to the affected area. Before using the essential oil, read the directions mentioned over the essential oil.

About The Author:

Fareeha Yasin has the experience to write SEO articles for three years in the technical field of Microsoft, Business, Health, Social Media, and Real Estate. Her educational background in Computer Science excels her knowledge to write creativity to involve the reader in reading the article. She gives her best to ensure the quality of work.