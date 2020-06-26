With the knowledge of how to treat your dog with fleas, you are on your way to keeping your beloved pet happy and healthy. Dog fleas are one of the most irritating insects that can cause problems in a dog’s life.

The problem is that the little biting pests can invade your dog’s life in just a matter of weeks. They lay eggs and reproduce rapidly, which is why they are so hard to get rid of.

You will be well aware that your dog is always going to have fleas on his skin, so learning how to treat fleas is the first step towards controlling the problem.

A new problem that can happen in a dog’s life is when he develops an allergy to flea oil. If you have ever heard of a dog becoming allergic to flea medicine, then this is when it usually happens.

Allergic reactions are very serious and can cause complications in your dog’s health and life. Here are some tips on how to treat fleas for your dog.

Oral or Topical Medication

If you are a dog owner, you will have noticed that your dog will constantly lick himself. If you find that he does not clean his coat on a regular basis, this is the first sign that he has fleas.

He may lick himself even more and might need flea shampoo. The usual treatments include oral or topical medication.

The most common form of this medication includes pills, they are given with their daily food and affect the adult fleas that are feeding off your pet, by transferring it through the bloodstream.

Harsher Chemicals

If your dog still has problems with fleas after trying the conventional treatment methods, then you should consider using harsher chemicals. You should check the list of ingredients on the label before using these products.

These harsher chemicals can actually kill fleas in the long run, so there is no need to worry about the effects. There are some products that are available that actually work and are safe for dogs to use.

See also: How to Naturally Treat Your Dog’s Arthritis

Keep Your House Free From Clutter

Photo by Justin Veenema from Unsplash

Another thing that you can do to prevent a flea infestation is to keep your house free from clutter. The dust will accumulate around furniture, and the little critters will find their way to your furniture.

Pet owners may also use anti-flea spray on their furniture to help reduce the spread of fleas within the house. Carpets and rugs are usually filled with fleas and are also commonly used by dogs. These carpets or must be vacuum cleaned regularly.

Have Dog House

Dust will also collect in your pet’s coat, making it easier for fleas to come out. Having a dog house where all of the junk is kept in one area and the clean area is hidden from sight is a good idea.

Using steam-cleaning methods or washing the dog house regularly with hot water can also help with removing fleas from the dog house.

Some common home remedies involve using baking soda accompanied by steam-cleaning as a method to dehydrate surfaces and kill adult fleas.

Read also: How to Improve Your Adopted Dog’s Health Through Good Nutrition

Look for Possible Sources of Flea Infestation

You should also not forget to look for possible sources of flea infestation such as holes in carpeting or furnishings and areas where your dog may have gnawed his nails.

Remember that they love to chew and can find some really hard to clean areas. Fleas love humid and warm places in the house, they should be regularly cleaned.

Even the worst forms of flea infestation can take only one or two days of diligent cleaning to remove all the fleas from your house.

Conclusion

It is very important to control fleas in your dog’s life so that doing some research and asking the expert about it may help you. Getting the tips on how to treat fleas is not difficult and it will only take a few minutes of your time each day.

Flea infestation should be tackled from their source if a certain park has too many fleas, change to a different dog park for walks.

Clean your house to remove all the fleas, especially carpets and the damp corners in each room.

Using medication such as shampoos and oral pills can prove to be extremely effective against fleas but should be regularly given to them to help break the life-cycle of the fleas.

Dehydrative products such as vinegar, coconut oil, and baking soda are different forms of home remedies that may be used to kill fleas around the house.

Other chemical products such as methoprene can be also be used, or you may decide to call the local exterminator.

If you have any problem with your dog regarding fleas. You may contact http://de.nexgardspectra.com to help you treat your dog.

About The Author:

Raj Gupta is a professional blogger outreach service provider. He loved to write and read blogs. Working for Backlinks Media and they have good knowledge of link-building and content writing. You can contact on Facebook.