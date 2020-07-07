Muay Thai is a kickboxing sport that has become a sought-after workout for men and women.

Also known as “The Art of Eight Limbs,” Muay Thai is the national sport of Thailand and has maintained much of its cultural meaning and practices since its origin, thousands of years ago.

The combat sport was designed to transform the human body into the ultimate weapon during war.

Today, the punching, kicking, and sparring movements contribute to an intense form of the training set to build muscle, maintain a healthy weight, and build confidence.

Muay Thai is the ultimate martial art to challenge you to overcome obstacles and personal limits while achieving visible results.

Muay Thai provides all participants in this sport physical and mental benefits. You can learn why the incredible Asian sport is good for your health.

What is Muay Thai?

Muay Thai is a combat sport that was developed over hundreds of thousands of years ago, believed to have originated in Thailand.

Recognized for the power and the dynamism behind every punch, every jab, and every block, this sport has transformed individuals into champion fighters with specialization in kickboxing.

When the movement of the limbs and core are performed together, it represents a fluid art form. Best recognized as the striking martial art, today Muay Thai has become more than a defensive or fighting technique. It has become a way to transform your health and live a balanced lifestyle.

Why Choose Muay Thai Program to Improve Your Health and Fitness?

More people are choosing Muay Thai as part of their fitness program because it does deliver results.

It is also simple to learn to make it the ideal choice of exercise for weight loss, improved health, and incredible fitness. It is so easy to comprehend that children as young as 6 years of age are performing Muay Thai.

Considered the perfect martial art, Muay Thai has become a fitness craze among professional athletes.

As kickboxing is one of the sports learned in the popular mixed martial arts championships, athletes who compete in the UFC develop their endurance, strength, and their mental focus by incorporating Muay Thai.

In a single 1-hour class of intense Muay Thai at Suwitmuaythai program, you can burn close to 1000 calories. It does mean intense engagement during the workout; however, the physical results cannot be denied.

Whether CrossFit or high-level cardio exercise, none can provide the intensity and the multitude of health benefits you can achieve with Muay Thai.

Reasons to Make Muay Thai a Lifestyle

Engage in a Full-Body Workout

For those who have learned Muay Thai and performed many training sessions, there is much excitement surrounding its physically transformative results.

Individuals who are overweight or struggling to lose weight can perform the art of eight limbs to sculpt their bodies.

It can turn your body into a lean and fat burning machine! This is owed to the engagement of all the limbs and the core at the same time. In preparation for Muay Thai, you will perform techniques from kickboxing, boxing, running, and using a jump rope.

A combination of aerobic and anaerobic methods helps strengthen your heart health while burning calories and fat faster than any other approach.

Trainers will often request that members perform stringent workout sessions to build their stamina and flexibility. It can eliminate stubborn fatty tissue while promoting lean muscle tone.

Improve and Manage Physical Mobility with Muay Thai

Core strength and stability, balance, precision strikes, and blocks mean that your entire musculoskeletal system is put through its paces.

Every punch, every kick, and every bit of strength needed to manage stability will support your flexibility. It is a great exercise regime for individuals who wish to develop and maintain their mobility into their senior years.

Strengthen Your Heart Health

The fast-pace of Muay Thai keeps your heart pumping throughout your class. It effectively burns fat but also improves your strength and endurance.

The more cardio you perform, the more your cardiovascular health improves. It protects against hypertension and heart disease responsible for strokes and heart attacks.

Muay Thai also facilitates weight loss, further helping your cardiovascular well-being and strength.

Develop Lean Muscle Tone

The more you strike, spar, and jab; the more fat is burned, and the muscle developed. Muay Thai creates lean muscle and is recognized for its body-sculpting benefits.

Relieve Stress and Improve Focus with Muay Thai

Chronic stress can have a detrimental impact on your health. In Muay Thai, performers are required to focus their thoughts and pay attention to their movements during the class.

It channels mental focus while providing stress-busting benefits in a series of powerful movements.

Muay Thai Program for Good Health in Thailand

Thailand is the birthplace of Muay Thai, but it also offers the authentic experience of this sport taught by the best trainers in the world.

A Muay Thai training camp such as http://www.suwitmuaythai.com is a structured program where you live, eat and breathe Muay Thai for a period of 2 weeks or more.

Commonly referred to as a Muay Thai holiday, students will engage in the action-packed sport from the morning to evening with accommodation and meals available.

It is a life-changing experience. Your trainers will expect only the best from their students including a strong mental attitude.

The well-equipped training camp in Thailand helps you master the art of Muay Thai helping you achieve good health and dedication towards a balanced lifestyle.

About The Author:

Stacey Smith is a freelance health writer. She is passionate to write about women’s health, dental health, diabetes, endocrinology, and nutrition and provides in-depth features on the latest in health news for medical clinics and health magazines.