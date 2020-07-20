The word superfood is being used more than ever. Sure, we all know about superfoods like Kale, Spinach, and Quinoa. But unknown heroes are sitting in your kitchen that isn’t getting the credit they deserve. Today, we will be going over 6 of them.

1. Eggs

Eggs get a bad rap for being unhealthy, cholesterol-raising food. However, that could not be further from the truth. An 88-year-old man living in a retirement community ate 25 eggs per day for years while his blood cholesterol levels remained healthy. (Source)

Eggs are not the villain they made out to be. They are a cheap source of high-quality calories and micronutrients. One egg contains 75 calories, 7 grams of protein, and 5 grams of fat. Eggs are high in B12, riboflavin, phosphorus, and selenium. Not to mention they are one of the only foods that naturally have vitamin D, which along with vitamin K2, is crucial for absorbing calcium.

2. Cheese

Remember I said that vitamin D and vitamin K2 are crucial for calcium absorption, now guess what food is high in K2? Cheese!

One hundred grams of cheese will provide you with 72% of your daily K2 requirements.

Cheese is also high in calcium, vitamin A, vitamin B12, and omega-3 fatty acids.

One of my staple meals is eggs and mozzarella cheese. Apart from it being delicious, it is also high in essential, fat-soluble vitamins.

3. Milk

When I was little, I loved milk. I would drink a few glasses with every meal and sometimes in between meals. Now, I am not a big fan of milk. However, after doing some research, I am glad I drank all that milk when I was growing and developing.

There are nine essential nutrients contained within the milk. These are calcium, vitamin D, riboflavin, phosphorus, proteins, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin B12, and niacin. That is amazing! If milk is not a superfood, then I do not know what is. It has nine essential nutrients!

If you cannot get your hands on raw, grass-fed milk, that’s fine. But try and get raw milk, your body will thank you.

4. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is high in essential fatty acids, fatty acids that encourage your body to burn fats, and provides quick energy to the brain and body. Most dietary fats are classified as long-chain triglycerides (LCT). The fat found in coconut oil is classified as medium-chain triglycerides (MCT).

When you eat coconut oil, these MCT go to straight to your liver, where it’s used as energy in the form of ketones. MCT benefits your brain health greatly. The research found that MCT oil can help patients with Alzheimer’s and Epilepsy.

Coconut oil consists of almost 100% saturated fat, which is great for people on a ketogenic diet.

Coconut oil also has high levels of vitamin E, which is vital for heart health.

I like drinking my coffee with two tablespoons of coconut oil, one tablespoon of butter, and some cream. I suggest trying it, it’s delicious and nutritious.

5. Butter

Butter, just like eggs, have been demonized by the mainstream media. However, butter is one of my favorite superfoods. Here a challenge, name one meal that cannot be improved by adding butter. Go on, I’ll wait.

Butter contains lots of fat-soluble vitamins like vitamins A, D, E, and K2. It is a great source of healthy fat.

In the middle ages, everyone across Europe was eating butter. It was popular among peasants as a cheap source of nourishment. It was loved by royalty because of the richness it added to foods.

By WW2, butter popularity began to slow down. The war brought shortages and rationing. A cheaper alternative to butter, called margarine (made with vegetable oil) became popular.

Shortly after, the USDA started promoting the low-fat diet and started saying that butter is bad for your health. It was during this time that the obesity rate and heart disease started raising.

The reason I love butter is that it brings a richness and texture to my food that I cannot achieve without it.

6. Beef Liver

I saved the best for last. The beef liver will always have a special place in my heart because it helped clear my acne. Beef liver is extremely high in vitamin A, 100 grams of beef liver has about 18 000 IU of vitamin A while the RDA for vitamin A is only 3000 IU.

If you are suffering from acne, it could be caused by a vitamin A deficiency. Try eating 200 grams of liver per week and you will start seeing your skin clear up.

Apart from vitamin A, beef liver is high in vitamin B12, iron, choline, and riboflavin. Beef liver is also high in protein, as one-quarter of beef liver is made of protein. Moreover, it is a very high-quality source of protein as it provides all the essential amino acids your body needs to thrive.

Conclusion

These are all greatly underrated foods. They are all high in fat-soluble vitamins that our bodies need to survive and thrive. Everyone should start eating more of these foods as they can improve our health greatly.

