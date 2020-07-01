Dark circles are by their nature not really dangerous.

Nonetheless, when left intact, they have the tendency to make you appear older and also hastens the onset of wrinkles. On the same note, they also make one appear to be too tired and older than their actual ages.

Luckily, there are ways and means of eliminating these circles. Though many ways abound, the use of the Vitamins stands out as the most reliable. We are going to let you know how to use the vitamins to mitigate the issues exceptionally.

To mitigate the issue using vitamins, you may either take foods that are rich in Vitamins or take sufficiently large amounts of Vitamin supplements. We outline some of the Vitamin supplements and Vitamin-rich foods that may help you out here:

#1: Cucumber

Cucumbers are classic healthy foods that also comprise a higher amount of water. This water hydrates the body and keeps it away from the dark circles.

Moreover, the vegetable also contains sufficiently higher levels of Vitamins A, C, E, and K respectively.

These boost the elasticity of the blood vessels and in turn, also suppress the formation of the emergence of the dark circles. Your skins tend to retain their youthful looks for longer durations as well.

#2: Vitamin K Supplements

Several studies have also noted that Vitamin K supplements have the ability to make the shades of the dark circles under the eyes lighter. This vitamin is fat-soluble and also plays a vital role in controlling the clotting of blood.

When taken in sufficient amounts, it also works as a topical conditioner that makes the areas under the skins smoother, softer, and safer than would naturally be the case. Hence, it works vitamin k for dark circles.

#3: Watermelons

Just like cucumbers, watermelons also have a higher level of moisture or water content.

Further to that, it also contains copious amounts of Vitamin C, Vitamin B1, and Vitamin B6 respectively. These help in combating a host of skin issues, among them being the dark circles.

They melt the sags to keep your skin toned and tight in shape. That maintains the good looks of the skin in their proper positions all the while.

#4: Retinoid Creams

Retinoid cream is not food per se. Nonetheless, it also contains a copious amount of Vitamin A which is well known to be great at combating the dark circles. The vitamin works chiefly by diminishing the melanin contents of the skin.

Though great, this solution is not for everyone. It favors only those with darker skins. Also, some with sensitive skins will find it largely inappropriate for their ends.

#5: Vitamin C Supplements

Vitamin C is able to boost the production of collagen in the body. When the production of collagen under the eyes is increased, the end result is the reduction of the blood stasis that subsequently contributes to the reduction of the dark circles.

Other than the supplements themselves, the use of beauty products that have a higher level of concentration of Vitamin C is also able to achieve this end. Only be sure to apply the same consistently and in the right way.

#6: Tomato

Tomato comprises powerful antioxidants that have the ability to shield the delicate blood vessels under the eyes while at the same time improving the circulation of blood. Other than that, tomatoes also have a higher amount of Vitamin C.

When eaten consistently over a prolonged duration of time, the tomatoes thus have the ability to tone the skin and make the same appear healthier. It is in this regard that they do well in combating the dark circles.

#7: Sesame

Sesame for a large part is hailed as the magic food. But why?

It contains plenty of Vitamin E that slows down the formation of the dark circles. This is a role it plays principally by nourishing the ocular and the areas under the eyes.

The good news about sesame is that it may be taken in as a snack and a supplement at the same time. Also, it potentially brings about many other benefits besides combating the dark circles alone.

#8: Black Currant

Black currant is synonymous with Vitamin C. The reason underlying this direct correlation is that it contains a sufficiently high level of the Vitamin. It hence goes that its intake is a sure way of furnishing your body with powerful antioxidants.

Vitamin C also metabolizes the proteins to form the collagen which is great for combating the dark circles and slowing down the aging process considerably.

#9: Vitamin E Supplement

Other than taking foods that are rich in Vitamin E, you may also consider ingesting Vitamin E supplements. These supplements give your body the ability to stand against the free radicals that may subsequently accelerate aging, thinning, and wrinkling of the skin under the eye area.

Take these supplements by and with the advice and the consent of the qualified dietician. Stay away from the supplements if you have some allergies or are sensitive to the same altogether.

#10: Moderate Exposure to Sunlight

Sunlight is a natural source of Vitamin D. As we have already hinted out above, this vitamin plays a vital role in nourishing the skin.

To boost your fight against the dark circles, you are similarly advised to exposure yourself, moderately though, to the sunlight.

This should be in the morning hours and should last no longer than two hours. Do that consistently to be able to reduce the appearances of the circles and promote better healthy-looking skin.

CONCLUSION

You now have a peek into how to get rid of dark circles in a week with the help of Vitamins. Our insight above has been tested time and again and has been noted to generate wholesome outcomes when strictly pursued for a week or so.

You have to prioritize among all of the vitamins for better outcomes. To be on the safe side, craft, and adhere strictly to a regime that is also relevant to your unique skin circumstances.

About The Author:

Shuman Das is a blogger and content writer, passionate about health and beauty. He runs a website on anti-aging and beauty. On the other hand, by profession, he is a pharmacist working as a marketer in the pharmaceutical industry. Follow him on Facebook: Shuman_Forever